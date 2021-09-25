Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.25. The stock has a market cap of $205.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.08. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 26.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.22 per share, with a total value of $40,812.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $180,474. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chemung Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chemung Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Chemung Financial by 84.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Chemung Financial by 27.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares during the period. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

