China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Stock Price Down 2.2%

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)’s stock price was down 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.07 and last traded at $27.07. Approximately 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.45.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

