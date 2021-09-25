China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 39,172 shares.The stock last traded at $13.22 and had previously closed at $12.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 480.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. 21.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.