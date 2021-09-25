Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Receives $20.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.
CD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ CD traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.48. 2,413,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. Chindata Group has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $27.47.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 3,455.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.
About Chindata Group
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
