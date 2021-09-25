Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Receives $20.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

CD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CD traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.48. 2,413,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. Chindata Group has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $106.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 3,455.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

