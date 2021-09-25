Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) SVP Simone Wu Sells 2,203 Shares

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) SVP Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total transaction of $276,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CHH opened at $127.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $128.21.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 555.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after buying an additional 137,745 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

