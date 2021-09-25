CIBC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN)

CIBC reissued their hold rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BEP.UN. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. CSFB raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.11.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at C$48.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$13.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.93. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$40.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

