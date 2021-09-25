CIBC Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$12.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$12.25 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.29.

Shares of AX.UN opened at C$11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.47. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a one year low of C$7.94 and a one year high of C$12.04.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

