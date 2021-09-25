CIBC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF)

CIBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. CIBC currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CADNF. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins raised Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Get Cascades alerts:

Cascades stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.