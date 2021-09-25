Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,565,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 229.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 93,507 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,743,000 after acquiring an additional 27,492 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.17.

Shares of CINF opened at $116.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.15 and a 200-day moving average of $115.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.