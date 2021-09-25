Citigroup Inc. Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,414 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Travel + Leisure worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TNL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $510,417,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $56,000,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $204,741,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $162,459,000. Finally, Minot Capital LP bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $90,126,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNL opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average is $59.49. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

