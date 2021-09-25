Civic (CVC) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Civic has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a total market capitalization of $308.33 million and approximately $110.30 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00053468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00122138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00043428 BTC.

About Civic

Civic (CVC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

