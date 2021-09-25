Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $586.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to announce $586.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $596.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $575.03 million. Clear Channel Outdoor reported sales of $447.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $531.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.49 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

CCO traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.76. 2,556,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,654. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.62.

In other news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 297,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.