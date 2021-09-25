Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) Trading 2.7% Higher

Clikia Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLKA) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 11,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 55,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68.

Clikia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLKA)

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

