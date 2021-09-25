Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Paychex worth $28,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Paychex by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Paychex by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 205,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 59,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $92,164.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,289,861.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $109.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.32 and a 12-month high of $118.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

