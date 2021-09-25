Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 133,664 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 19.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 825,788 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,664 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $24,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HP by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,175 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $8,096,000 after buying an additional 77,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of HP by 44.7% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 16,958 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $27.89 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. HP’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

