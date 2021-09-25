Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,126 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $23,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 557,281 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,972,000 after buying an additional 304,823 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Novartis by 4,088.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after buying an additional 196,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of NVS opened at $82.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

