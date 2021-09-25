Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 3,683 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.71 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $122.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

