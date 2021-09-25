Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $22.43 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,833 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $22,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corning by 347.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,360 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Corning by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,263,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,400 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,860,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,784,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $154,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,272 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

