Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $27.83 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 388,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,444 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $27,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,390,000 after purchasing an additional 229,915 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,147,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,421,000 after buying an additional 132,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,728,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,686,000 after acquiring an additional 16,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.50.

ED stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.40. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

