Comparing JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and BNCCORP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. $129.50 billion 3.76 $29.13 billion $8.88 18.36 BNCCORP $122.50 million 1.19 $44.61 million N/A N/A

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP.

Volatility and Risk

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNCCORP has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and BNCCORP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1 5 12 0 2.61 BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A

JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus target price of $166.69, indicating a potential upside of 2.24%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Profitability

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and BNCCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 37.71% 19.26% 1.37% BNCCORP 35.89% 31.37% 3.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.7% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats BNCCORP on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking, Corporate and Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset and Wealth Management. The Consumer and Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automated teller machine, online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Corporate and Investment Bank segment offers a suite of investment banking, market-making, prime brokerage, and treasury and securities products and services to a global client base of corporations, investors, financial institutions, government and municipal entities. The Commercial Banking segment delivers services to U.S. and its multinational clients, including corporations, municipalities, financial institutions, and non profit

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the operation of community banking and wealth management businesses. It also conducts mortgage banking through a consumer-direct channel. The company was founded by Gregory K. Cleveland and Tracy J. Scott in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, ND.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.