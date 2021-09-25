Comparing Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) and Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) and Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Rover Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Carriage Services shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Carriage Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rover Group and Carriage Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rover Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Carriage Services $329.45 million 2.39 $16.09 million $1.86 23.76

Carriage Services has higher revenue and earnings than Rover Group.

Profitability

This table compares Rover Group and Carriage Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rover Group N/A N/A N/A Carriage Services 5.75% 19.26% 4.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Rover Group and Carriage Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rover Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Carriage Services 1 0 2 0 2.33

Rover Group currently has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential downside of 6.52%. Carriage Services has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.38%. Given Carriage Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carriage Services is more favorable than Rover Group.

Summary

Carriage Services beats Rover Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc. provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc., formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc. engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services. The Cemetery segment includes interment rights and related merchandise, such as markers and outer burial containers. The company was founded by Melvin C. Payne in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

