Compass (NYSE:COMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Compass (NYSE:COMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Shares of COMP stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79. Compass has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Compass’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Compass will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

