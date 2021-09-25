Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 163,662 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 427,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,662 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $16,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 928,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,794 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.