Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 81,627 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,627 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.24% of Texas Roadhouse worth $16,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.89. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

