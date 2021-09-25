Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Booking by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in Booking by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,491.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,242.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,291.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.90, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.81) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,477.35.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

