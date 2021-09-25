Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,402 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.34.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

