ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $84.00 at Truist Securities

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.43.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP opened at $65.02 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.27. The firm has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,105,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 536.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.