Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.86.

NYSE VLRS opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.59 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 161.46% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth about $10,989,000. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.8% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,783,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,268,000 after buying an additional 48,856 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 306.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 492,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 371,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

