Cormark Comments on Equinox Gold Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Equinox Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $226.22 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 20.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 654,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 112,767 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,215,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 369.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 260,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 205,191 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,439,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,483,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

