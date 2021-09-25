Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stock Position Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,155 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $1,385,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,003,000 after buying an additional 674,902 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 52.5% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,772,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,664,000 after buying an additional 610,085 shares during the period.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

OFC stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

