Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃcor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics and everyday consumables, as well as travel and restaurant order and delivery services. Coupang, Inc. is based in Seoul, South Korea. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CLSA initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.88.

NYSE CPNG opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. Coupang has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupang news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $1,643,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,569,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,666,618 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at $5,033,326,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at $1,887,288,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at $1,625,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

