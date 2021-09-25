Cream (CRM) Trading Down 39.4% This Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a market cap of $17,317.87 and approximately $4.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00094189 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,641.83 or 0.99934054 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.27 or 0.00785721 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.71 or 0.00386007 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.00 or 0.00271857 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005216 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002186 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004491 BTC.

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

