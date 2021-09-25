Cream Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $5.38 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for $140.96 or 0.00330093 BTC on popular exchanges. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $86.88 million and $5.38 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00122006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00043388 BTC.

About Cream Finance

CREAM is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

