Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 80,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,253,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 575,857 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,249,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 564,398 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 933,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 364,520 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPG opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%. The firm had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPG. CIBC increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

