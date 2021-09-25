Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.72.

MorphoSys stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.94. MorphoSys AG has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.14.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.02 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 68.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that MorphoSys AG will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MorphoSys Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

