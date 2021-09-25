Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gravity by 1,202.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Gravity by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gravity in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Gravity in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,996,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gravity in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRVY opened at $93.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of -0.54. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $239.90.

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

