Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 37.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Balchem by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 437.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 15,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $145.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $94.97 and a 52 week high of $147.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.98.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

