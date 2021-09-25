Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average is $61.41. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIMC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.48.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.