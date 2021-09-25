Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,428 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 87.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 3,708.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 147,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HSBC upgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azure Power Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Azure Power Global stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Azure Power Global Limited has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $987.54 million, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

