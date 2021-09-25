Critical Analysis: Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) & Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) and Torrid (NYSE:CURV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hanesbrands and Torrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanesbrands -5.29% 77.49% 7.74% Torrid N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hanesbrands and Torrid, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanesbrands 0 1 5 1 3.00 Torrid 0 1 7 0 2.88

Hanesbrands currently has a consensus target price of $21.71, suggesting a potential upside of 16.31%. Torrid has a consensus target price of $28.31, suggesting a potential upside of 66.53%. Given Torrid’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Torrid is more favorable than Hanesbrands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.8% of Hanesbrands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Hanesbrands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hanesbrands and Torrid’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanesbrands $6.66 billion 0.98 -$75.58 million $1.45 12.88 Torrid N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Torrid has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hanesbrands.

Summary

Hanesbrands beats Torrid on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc. is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes core apparel products, such as men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, socks and intimate apparel, sold in the United States (US). The Activewear segment consists of activewear products, such as T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts and thermals, sold in the US. The International segment composes of innerwear, activewear, hosiery and home goods products, sold outside of the US. Its brands include Hanes, Champion, Bonds, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Alternative, L’eggs, JMS/Just My Size, Lovable, Wonderbra, Berlei, and Gear for Sports. The company was founded by J. Wesley Hanes in 1901 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc. that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical footprint of 608 stores. As of May 1, 2021, it operated 608 stores in 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California.

