Critical Analysis: Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) and Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) and Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Hope Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares 27.10% 13.43% 1.24% Hope Bancorp 25.44% 7.59% 0.91%

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Hope Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares $122.17 million 3.34 $18.33 million $2.34 22.04 Hope Bancorp $652.31 million 2.64 $111.51 million $0.90 15.54

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Southern First Bancshares. Hope Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Southern First Bancshares and Hope Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hope Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Southern First Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $57.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.48%. Hope Bancorp has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 42.82%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than Hope Bancorp.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats Hope Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services. The Mortgage Banking segment gives mortgage loan origination services for loans that will be sold in the secondary market to investors. The Corporate segment involves in the compensation and benefits for certain member of management and interest in parent company debt. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans. The company was founded in February 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

