Critical Contrast: Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) vs. CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Huntington Bancshares and CF Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Bancshares 0 5 5 1 2.64 CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $16.14, indicating a potential upside of 6.25%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than CF Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and CF Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Bancshares 31.76% 12.87% 1.19% CF Bankshares 29.21% 24.41% 1.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.8% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of CF Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and CF Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Bancshares $5.24 billion 4.28 $817.00 million $0.69 22.01 CF Bankshares $102.38 million 1.03 $29.61 million $4.47 4.39

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntington Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Huntington Bancshares pays out 87.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CF Bankshares pays out 2.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Huntington Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats CF Bankshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer & Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate & Vehicle Finance, Regional Banking & The Huntington Private Client Group, and Home Lending. The Consumer & Business Banking segment provides financial products and services to consumer and small business customers including but not limited to checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, investments, consumer loans, credit cards and small business loans. The Commercial Banking segment provides products and services to the middle market, large corporate, and government public sector customers located primarily within its geographic footprint. The segment is divided into following business units: Middle Market, Large Corporate, Specialty Banking, Asset Finance, Capital Markets,

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

