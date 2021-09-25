Critical Survey: Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) versus PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) and PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PayPoint has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

4.1% of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and PayPoint’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions $23.38 billion 1.19 $721.93 million $0.80 39.08 PayPoint $167.13 million 2.96 $28.17 million $0.29 25.00

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has higher revenue and earnings than PayPoint. PayPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and PayPoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions 0 3 8 0 2.73 PayPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.97%. Given Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions is more favorable than PayPoint.

Profitability

This table compares Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and PayPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions N/A N/A N/A PayPoint N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions beats PayPoint on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin was founded by Aristide Barbier and Édouard Daubrée on July 15, 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising. The company also provides MultiPay, a payment solution; and PayPoint One retail terminal. It serves consumers, convenience retailers, and business and public sectors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

