Cryptopay Price Reaches $0.0945 (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptopay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0945 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and $141.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00053298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00122196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00043154 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,381,075 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

