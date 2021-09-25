CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Receives $7.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTIC. BTIG Research began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 28.9% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,929,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 105.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 90.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 36,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 682.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 144,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CTI BioPharma in the second quarter worth about $104,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTIC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,758. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $283.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.76. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

