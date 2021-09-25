Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CURLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Curaleaf to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.75 target price for the company.

Shares of CURLF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 506,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,590. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

