Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)’s stock price fell 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.88. 2,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 330,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTOS. began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.28.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Marshall Heinberg bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $753,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Ryan Mcmonagle bought 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $47,042.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,912,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,640,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,454,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,710,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,894,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.