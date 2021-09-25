Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CUBI shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.67.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,166 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

