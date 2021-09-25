Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,542 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.5% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $299.35 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

