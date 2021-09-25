Cypress Capital Management LLC Buys 800 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,774 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,026,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,714,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,616,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,863,000 after acquiring an additional 345,774 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,997,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,196,000 after purchasing an additional 328,431 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,928,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,946. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $53.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.61.

